Pastor William Rose Sr., 60, of Michigan City passed away on Oct. 12, 2020. A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. Blue Chip Hotel Banquet Facilities, 777 Blue Chip Dr. Michigan City. Burial will take place Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Swan Lake Cemetery.
