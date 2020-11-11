Marjorie Weber (Vinzant) (Lynn) died Nov. 6, 2020, in North Manchester, Indiana, at the age of 91.
She was born July 29, 1929, in Wabash, Indiana, to Lorin Rea and Margaret Amanda (L’Amoreaux) Lynn. Marjorie married Dr. Robert “Bob” David Vinzant on April 29, 1953, and they resided in Hobart, Indiana, where they raised their family before retiring to La Porte, Indiana. After Bob passed away in 1991, she married Edward Richard “Dick” Weber of St. Louis, Missouri on Jan. 3, 1995. They resided in La Porte, Indiana, traveled and worked as professional parliamentarians until they retired to North Manchester, Indiana, in 2015.
