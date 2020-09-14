Steven B. McFadden, 59, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at 3:52 p.m. in his home.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral chapel. A celebration of life gathering will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Creek Ridge County Park’s Lions’ Shelter, 7943 W. CR-400N, Michigan City, Indiana.
