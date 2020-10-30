Paul Knigga, age 80, of Michigan City, Indiana, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at V.N.A. Hospice in Valparaiso, Indiana. He was born to Ernest and Luella Knigga in Dillsboro, Indiana, on Sept. 25, 1940.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Judith Knigga; and three children, Jeffery Knigga of San Antonio, Texas, James Knigga of Michigan City, Indiana, and Jennifer (Edwin) Mysogland of Carmel, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Adam Knigga, Abigail and Sarah Mysogland. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Lou Carf; and brothers, Melvin and Gerald Knigga.
