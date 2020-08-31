Kurpiel, Mathew mug

Kurpiel

Mathew Kurpiel Jr., 75, of Union Mills passed away unexpectedly at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in his home.

He was born March 10, 1945, in La Porte, Indiana, to Mathew Kurpiel Sr. and Ethel (Cowgill) Kurpiel.