Richard Kwiecien, 86, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, Michigan City, is handling arrangements.
Beloved husband of Helen Kwiecien for 58 years; loving father of Therese Kwiecien (Frank Revitte), Loretta (Thomas) Sebastian and James Kwiecien. Devoted grandfather to Jonathan Repp (Lauren Fead), Emily Repp (Zackary Waite), Andrew Repp, Abby Kwiecien and Carly Kwiecien. Great-grandfather to Oakley Repp. Preceded in death by his wife, Helen; his parents; and his four siblings.
