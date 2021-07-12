Cathy Sue (Bryan) Dunlap, 74, passed away suddenly in Little River, South Carolina, where she lived with her husband Timothy Dunlap, who survives.
They were married at the First United Methodist Church, Michigan City, Indiana, on Sept. 10, 1966. She graduated from Elston High School in 1964 and worked as a secretary at Dr. Robert Frost Pathology Laboratory. Later, she became head of Medical Records at Walters Hospital, Michigan City, Indiana, earning her A.R.T. degree. Eventually she and Tim moved to the East Coast, where she continued to work in the health care field until her retirement.
Commented