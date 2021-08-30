Thomas Edward Levandoski died peacefully at home Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Valparaiso, Indiana, after battling cancer for more than four years. He was born in 1949 in La Porte, Indiana, to Edward and Dorothy (Bode) Levandoski.
On Aug. 5, 1988, in Valparaiso, he married Kathy (McKibben) Levandoski, who survives him. He is also survived by his brothers, Bill and Bob (Cheryl), both of La Porte; five nephews, Kellin Lambirth of Lafayette, David (Bethany) McKibben of Tucson, Jason (Jaymee) McKibben of Tucson, Eric McKibben of Tucson and Payton Holub of La Porte; one niece, Maddie McKibben of La Porte Indiana; two brothers-in-law, Dave (Christina) McKibben of Sahuarita and Dan (Carrie) McKibben of La Porte; and his mother-in-law, Thelma McKibben of Valparaiso. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
