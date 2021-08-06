Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Paul R. Merrill Sr., 77, of Greenwood, Indiana, passed away Dec. 9, 2020.
He was born Sept. 15, 1943, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Henry and Katherine Merrill. Paul proudly served many years in the U.S. Army National Guard and worked for Weil-McLain for over 30 years.
