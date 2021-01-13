On Dec. 27, 2020, at 3:19 a.m., Our Superman hung up his cape for the last time and went to be with Our Lord and Savior after a long valiant fight with heart disease. You deserve to rest now honey.
God blessed us with 42 years of marriage as soulmates for all eternity. God also blessed us with three amazing daughters, Kelly, Darcy and Mandy, and then the honor of helping raise two of our granddaughters, Haylie and Coral. You were loved Papa by all your grandchildren, Rylie Jo Irene, Lily, Lukas and Dean, and the best son in law, Lukas Kidd.
