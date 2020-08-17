James E. Wright Jr. (Jim), 73, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
He was born Feb. 13, 1947, to James Elmer Wright Sr. and Rachel B. Weiler of La Porte, Indiana. Both preceded him in death, as well as a grandson, Logan Wright.
He is survived by his three children, Ryan (Amy) Wright of Indianapolis, Kristen (John) Oberle of Chesterton and Tracy (Jeff) Miller of Burns Harbor; one sister, Linda Funnel of South Bend; and seven grandchildren, Brieanne (Tyler) Conroy, Justin Wright, Kayla Karriman, Megan Wright, Brandon Pritchett, Emily Pritchett and Garrett Oberle.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in La Porte, Indiana. He graduated from La Porte High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Jim enjoyed researching his family tree, was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed playing sports video games. He was also an umpire and team manager for State Park Little League in his younger years.
Arrangements are being handled by White-Love Funeral Home of Chesterton, Indiana.
A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at a later date.
Memories may be shared at: www.whitelove funeralhome.com.
Commented