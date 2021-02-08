Arvie R. Burleson, 98, of Noblesville passed away on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Hamilton Trace Senior Living of Fishers. She was born on Nov. 11, 1922, to General and Martha Jane (Mann) Burleson in Hackleburg, Alabama.
Arvie grew up on the family farm in Hackleburg, later moving to Benton Harbor in Michigan, and then La Porte and Noblesville in Indiana. She worked as a packer for Whirlpool Corporation and Midwest Indiana before retiring in 1981. While at Whirlpool, Arvie made World War II aircraft parts.
