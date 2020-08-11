Jerry L. Jones, 85, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 12:10 a.m. in his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.
He was born Sep. 28, 1934, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Clark and Jola (Hester) Jones. On Jan. 14, 1956, in LaPorte, Indiana, he married Barbara A. Kashmer, who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are four daughters, Jeri Ann (Eldon) Juby of Michigan City, Indiana, Pam (Rick) Voss of Michigan City, Indiana, Judy (Bill) Steiner of Livingston, Texas, and Jennifer (Daniel) Buckner of Bell Buckle, Tennessee; son, Mark (Kathy) Jones of Bull Shoals, Arizona; 11 grandchildren, Amanda (Doug) Juby, Claire (Nick Krause) Juby, Ryan (Lana) Voss, Scott (Christy) Voss, Corey Voss, Katy (Brian) Shea, Kelsey Steiner, Abby (Greg) Steiner, Allison (Harley) Rowell, Jerrod Buckner and Max Buckner; and five great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Kramer, Leo Kramer, Clark Voss, Simon Voss and Felix Voss.
He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Juby; and five sisters and four brothers.
Jerry retired as a service engineer at General Electric. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Phi Delta Fraternity Gamma Lambda Chapter, Michigan City Senior Center and the Elk’s Lodge 432 where he was a Past Exalted Ruler and District Deputy. He was a former member of the Michigan City Exchange Club and was an avid Elston Red Devils fan. For he’s a jolly good fellow which nobody can deny.
Contribution may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented