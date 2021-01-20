Larry J. Swanson Sr., age 61, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Franciscan Health in Michigan City, Indiana. Larry was born July 14, 1959, in Michigan City to Harold and Gladys (Keifer) Swanson, who preceded him in death. He was married on Nov. 14, 1981, in Michigan City to Pamela Steinborn, who survives.
Larry is also survived by his sons, Larry J. (Kayla) Swanson Jr. and Paul A. (Ashley) Swanson; grandchildren, Ryan, Kayley, Sophia and Quinn; and sister, Pat (Thomas) Seymour. He was also preceded in death by sister, Theresa Creager; two aunts; and an uncle.
