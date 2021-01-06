Ruth I. Magdzinski, 93, of Bridgman, Michigan, passed away on Dec. 28, 2020, at Woodland Terrace Senior Living.
Ruth was born in Union Pier on April 24, 1927, to Joseph and Emma (Jirsa) Konvalinka. She attended elementary school at the old Union Pier School and New Buffalo High School, graduating in 1944. After graduation, she worked at the A&P grocery store in Michigan City, where she met and later married the love of her life, John R. "Johnny" Magdzinski. They were married on May 24, 1947, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Buffalo. The two were happily married for almost 68 years before his passing in 2015. The two enjoyed spending time at the beach and bowling on several different couples' teams. After retirement, they traveled the States in their mobile home. They spent three months every winter at their home in Naples, Florida, and always celebrated Christmas there. They loved to dance, particularly the polka, and were the life of the party at many a wedding over the years. For about 12 years, they travelled every year to Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario, for the annual Oktoberfest.
