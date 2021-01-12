Charles Thomas Janovsky, M.D. passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of complications from a surgery and a stroke.
Charles was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 14, 1947, to Charles A. Janovsky and Beatamarie (Gough) Janovsky, who proceeded him in death. He was raised in Cicero, Illinois, and graduated from Fenwick High School in 1965. After graduating with honors from Loyola University, Chicago in 1969, he attended the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine where he received his Medical Doctor degree in 1973. Following a three-year residency program in Family Practice at the University of Missouri in Columbia, he and his family moved to Michigan City where he practiced for more than 30 years at the Medical Group of Michigan City.
