Wednesday, Aug. 25, Nedra Ann Maruska Williams is in the loving arms of her parents. She lost her parents at age 11, which had a profound impact on her entire life. She is also reunited with her husband, Roy John Williams, her best friend, and love of her life.
Nedra was active in the La Porte County Democratic Party, manning the voting polls at the Johnson Township Hall for numerous elections. She and her husband were both in the Farm Bureau and enjoyed working and volunteering at the LaPorte County Fair. She was a community leader in Walkerton. She was one of the organizers of the Fourth of July Festival in Urey Park and the Pumpkin Festival. She was a member of the Walkerton American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed working at Stuntz Christmas Tree Farm in the kitchen. She was a strong supporter of John Glen Band Boosters during her son, Gregory’s, high school years. She was a Cub Scout Leader for many years. She was active in The Walkerton Businesswomen’s group. She was known for her cinnamon rolls that she made at Jacob’s Drug Store.
