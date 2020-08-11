James R. “Jim” “Mac” McDermott, 78, of Lafayette, formerly of La Porte, Indiana, died at home Monday, Aug. 10, with his family due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
He was born Sept. 28, 1941, in La Porte, Indiana, the son of the late Raymond and Mabel (Voss) McDermott and was a 1960 graduate of La Porte, Indiana, High School and attended Purdue North Central.
Jim served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 until 1964. He was employed at NIPSCO as an electrician before his retirement. Jim enjoyed traveling and studying history.
He moved to Lafayette in June of 2019 to live with his daughter and her family. During his time in Lafayette he made many friends at the North Side Senior Center. Jim was known for his sense of humor and his ability to make others smile.
He was member of American Legion Post 83 in LaPorte, and American Legion Post 11 in Lafayette.
Jim is survived by his children, son, Patrick McDermott of Florida; daughter Shawn E. Gillen (Michael) of Lafayette; and a step-son, Bob Payne (Sky) of La Porte; and a sister-in-law, Ann McDermott of La Porte. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Stephanie Odell, Maryanne Gillen, Fiona Gillen, Philomena Gillen, Abigail Gillen, Sidney Payne and Makenna Payne.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Marilyn Bennet and Carol Waldo; and by two brothers, Bill and Bob McDermott.
Funeral services will be held at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St., Lafayette, at 10 a.m. Friday Aug. 14, Deacon Ed Boes officiating. Interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Lafayette with American Legion graveside rites.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation of time or money to Meals on Wheels of Greater Lafayette, 2000 Elmwood Ave, Lafayette, 47904 or to Area IV Agency on Aging, 660 N. 36th St., Lafayette, IN 47905. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are requested and social distancing will be observed.
Please leave memories and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneral home.com.
