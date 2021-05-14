Richard P. Schaeffer, 90, died at 3:38 a.m. Thursday, April 12, 2021, at Rittenhouse Village in Michigan City. He was born in Hammond, Indiana, March 9, 1931, the son of the late Erwin Carl and Elizabeth K. (Kuhn) Schaeffer. He married Ann McLaughlin Thompson in October of 1975, and she preceded him in death in August of 2014.
Dick spent his formative years in Hammond and Munster and attended Hammond High School. Following a move to Montgomery County, Indiana, he enrolled at Linden High School and graduated in 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1954. After serving his country, he worked with his parents in their IGA Grocery in Linden and enrolled at Purdue University on the GI Bill. He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1959 and moved to Findlay, Ohio, where he was employed by Marathon Oil Company from 1959 through 1973. He, along with another colleague established S&H Associates, an independent marketing company. In August of 1977, he founded Express Press in South Bend, Indiana, serving as the company president until the sale of the business in 1988. He became National Sales Manager for the Golf Course Division of Rainbird Irrigation, retiring in 1996.
