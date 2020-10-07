Arthur Bushong Sr., age 87, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Franciscan Health in Michigan City, Indiana.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 52 years; Shirley; son: Arthur Jr.; daughters: Ruth (Bill) Ross, Naomi (Dewey) Graves, Brenda (Andy) Craft, and step-daughter: Suzanne (Ernest) Sessions; 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; brother: Bob (Melissa) Bushong; sisters: Annette Bunch, Genevieve Hancock, and Carolyn Lemons. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: James, Raymond and Jackie; sisters: Jeanette Van Diver and Wanda Stahl; and step-son: David Salat.
