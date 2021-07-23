Ona Puzinauskas, 99, of Long Beach, Indiana, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 2:30 a.m. in Addison Pointe Health & Rehabilitation Center, Chesterton, Indiana.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Buffalo and 10th streets, Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. David Kime officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are being handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
