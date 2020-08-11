Vega Iantria, 104, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Hamilton Grove in New Carlisle, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 29, 1915, in Smaland, Sweden, the daughter of Carl D. and Sigrid L. (Linden) Gustafson. With her parents she came to America in 1924 and settled in Chicago. Vega married Anthony L. Iantria on Dec. 1, 1940, in Chicago.
Vega and Tony lived for many years in the Fish Lake and La Porte area. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church for more than 50 years where she taught Sunday School and one of the longest Bible Study Classes at the church. She was active in many church organizations as well as being an Administrative Assistant for the La Porte County Library.
She is survived by her son, Constantine (Virginia) Iantria of South Bend; two daughters, Linnea Iantria of Springfield, Missouri, and Jeanne (Jim) Kolar of Tulsa, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Cindy (Christian) Brickman, Michael (Angie) Iantria and Christina (Mike) Brinker; two great-grandchildren, Ashley and Megan; and one great great-grandchild, Tate.
Vega was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Anthony; and two brothers, Carl and Hugh Gustafson.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Avenue, La Porte, Indiana. The Family will hold a private graveside service at Carmel Cemetery and arrange a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G Street, La Porte, Indiana 46350.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstock funeralhome.com.
Commented