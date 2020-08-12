Arno Hagenow, 84, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Tucson.
Arno Lee Hagenow was born on a Friday, June 5, 1936, in La Porte, Indiana, to John & Rosetta Hagenow. He was born with severe asthma and breathing difficulty. This condition shaped Arno’s entire life. During his early years he resided and worked on the family farm with his parents in Westville, Indiana, along with his three siblings, Irene (Hagenow) Gundlah, Joan (Hagenow) Smith and Martin Hagenow. In spite of his disability, he then went on to own his own small business: Hagenow LP Gas, Heating and Air Conditioning Company.
He met and married the love of his life and soul mate, Norma (Lindlauf) Hagenow, on Sunday, Aug. 23, 1964, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kongsberg, North Dakota.
Arno and Norma lived and worked in Northern Indiana and had three children, Edwin Lee Hagenow (Deceased June 5, 2010), Jarrod Dean Hagenow (Deceased Sept. 9, 2009) and Katrina Irene (Hagenow) Anderson. For the next 35 years the family moved from Indiana and throughout the U.S. following Norma’s nursing career. Arno and Norma retired and settled in Tucson, Arizona, in 2008 to be near their daughter and son-in-law, Brian Anderson.
Arno is described as “one-of-kind,” “a noble gentleman,” “a role model Christian father and friend,” “so witty,” “a man of integrity” and “a true presence and personality.” Arno struggled with health issues his entire life, but never complained. He always said, “All glory and praise be to God” and “Heaven is my home.”
Arno is survived by his wife, Norma; and his daughter, Katrina. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Angela (Hagenow) Goering (wife of Jarrod) and mother to their five grandchildren so dear to him, Breanna, Wyatt, Tanner, Tersha and Carlita, and their spouses. Arno took great pride and joy in being with these five grandchildren and now 10 great-grandchildren. He also loved all his nieces, nephews, cousins and all the friends that so often sought him out.
In Heaven he is breathing free and his strength is renewed. He is reunited with his two sons and all the many family and friends who preceded him.
A Memorial Service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Tucson, Arizona, on a date yet to be determined.
Graveside service is Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Kongsberg, North Dakota. Rev. J. Nelson will officiate. Following the graveside service there will be a reception held at the Hyatt House in Minot, starting at 1:30 p.m.
Any memorials can be sent to Norma Hagenow in Tucson, Arizona, who will donate to Samaritan’s Purse – a favorite charity of Arno & Norma’s.
Jesus said: “Let not your hearts be troubled; you believe in God; believe also in Me. In my Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so I would have told you. I am going to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and take you to be with Me; that where I am, you may be also.” – John 14:1-3
A special thank you to Dr. L. Mendoza and to Valor Hospice of Tucson for the exceptional loving and professional care. Funeral Homes: Adair, Tucson, Arizona & Thompson-Larson, Minot, North Dakota.
