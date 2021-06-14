Dean DeVerre Christensen, born on Jan. 29, 1940, passed away on June 10, 2021, at the age of 81.
Dean is survived by his first wife, Betty Schulte; children, Donald (Ruth Pryor) Christensen, Dawn (Chris) Bohnert, Robin (Jeff Sittig) Christensen, Christian (Kimberly) Christensen and Patrick (Stephanie Conley) Christensen; second wife, Linda Cuellar; stepsons, Anthony (Jennifer Moss) Hailey and Michael (Stephanie) Hailey; grandchildren, Donald Jr., Christian II, Jessica, Ashley, Zachary, Stephanie, Andrew, Oran, Olin, Daemon, Evan, Molly, Aiko and Sophia; great-grandchildren, Luke, Gabrielle, Jude, Oliver, Dean, Jameson, Archer, Cohen, Natalie, Ellie, Kayson and Keagan; sister, Chris Gillies; and two nieces and two nephews.
