Brigitta K. Vagenius, 89, of Chesterton, Indiana, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 11:10 a.m. in Residences at Coffee Creek, Chesterton, Indiana.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date in Sweden. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born Nov. 1, 1931, in Farila, Sweden, to the late Johan and Emma (Sandkvist) Skoglund. On Sept. 12, 1959, in Sweden she married Borje Vagenius, who preceded her on Oct. 18, 2004.
Surviving are two daughters, Erika (Kevin) Maher of Osceola, Wisconsin, and Kristina (Jeff) Durham of Wilmington, North Carolina; two sons, Per Gunnar (Bekah) Vagenius of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Patrik (Christina) Vagenius of Chesterton, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Lara, Linnea, Luke, Jonas, Soren, Nik and Minna; and two great-grandchildren, Harrison and Lucian.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Per Ake Skoglund.
Brigitta enjoyed tennis, sailing, skiing, bicycle riding, gardening and nature.
Contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association Midwest Chapter, 1800 N. Main St., Suite 215, Wheaton, IL, 60187.
