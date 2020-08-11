Harvey V. Adams Sr., 86, of La Porte passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
Harvey was born on Dec. 26, 1933, to Goldie (Wolf) and Solomon H. Adams.
Harvey served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He owned Adams and Sons Roofing.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents and his son, William Lee Adams.
He is survived by his wife, Jessie; son, Harvey (Diana) Adams, Jr. of La Porte; grandchildren, Nicholas (Tiffany) Adams of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Elizabeth Adams of Brownsburg, Indiana; and great-grandchildren, Florentina and Donovan Adams of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
A private graveside service with military honors was held Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Patton Cemetery, La Porte. Arrangements were entrusted to Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www. cutlercares.com.
