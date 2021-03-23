Julian “Verne” Hixon, age 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021, with his family at his side. He was born on June 9, 1939, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Julian Verne and Velda Hixon, who preceded him in death. On May 19, 1962, Verne married Sandra Sue (Cady) Hixon.
Verne is survived by his loving wife, Sandra, and was the world’s best father to Steven (Lora) Hixon, Trudy Cross and Paula (Stephen) Jasinski. He was the most awesome grandfather to Molly (Josh) Cross, Marissa (Josh) Jasinski, Kristen Jasinski and Thomas Cross. Verne is also survived by his eldest sister, Judith Verlene Ligier.
