Betty Jane Lubke, 93, of New Buffalo, Michigan, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel – 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, Michigan.
Betty was born on Nov. 30, 1926, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Clarence and Henrietta (Sudrow) Ritter. On June 22, 1946, in Michigan City she married Raymond Lubke; he preceded her in death on April 7, 1995. Betty is survived by her three daughters, Sandra Roth, Sharon Hutchcraft and Sheryl Lubke, all of New Buffalo, Michigan.
Commented