Aldona Putrius Maciukevicius died peacefully at home in Michiana Shores, Indiana, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
She was born in Kretinga, Lithuania, on Jan. 12, 1935, to Feliksas and Jadvyga (Maciūte) Putrius. She grew up in Lithuania until her family was forced to flee the Soviet invasion at the end of World War II. The family found shelter in the Dillingen, Germany, in the American Sector in a displaced persons camp. In October of 1949, the family immigrated on a U.S. troop ship, settling in Chicago. She attended Maria High School and joined Dainavos Ansamblis singing group where she met her husband, Bronius Maciukevicius.
