Patricia (Pat) Ann Hartgrove of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2020, at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Hartgrove; parents, Verna Mickey (Schmidt) and Donald Ellis; son, Michael Wayne Hartgrove; and brothers, Donald Ellis, Raymond Ellis and Charles Ellis.
She is survived by daughters, Deborah Cotton (Dennis) and Sheila Burkhart (Joseph); foster son, Steven D. Morrison (Sonnie); grandchildren, David Rafferty, Adam Rafferty, Trisha Rafferty, Nicholas Burkhart (Amanda), Michelle Burkhart, Stephanie Morrison Rose (Eric), Miranda Morrison Evans (Mark) and Courtney Morrison Hashman; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
