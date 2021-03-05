John Joseph O’Brien Jr., age 83, of Michigan City, Indiana, died Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 8:53 a.m. in Life Care Center of Michigan City of age related causes.
John was born Feb. 15, 1938, in Butler, Pennsylvania, to John Sr. and Mildred (Megan) O’Brien. John is survived by his wife, Cecilia O’Brien; his stepson, Derrick Love of Texas; his brother, Robert O’Brien of Butler; and his brother, Larry O’Brien (and wife Patty) of Eugene and their two sons, Patrick (wife Jennifer) of Seattle and Timothy of Portland. He is also survived by his nieces AnnHennon (and son Luke Hennon) of Grove City and Ellen DeMucci of St. Louis.
