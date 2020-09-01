Diana L. Chambers, age 73, passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2020, at the home of her son, Mickey Chambers, in Michigan City, Indiana, after a lengthy illness. Diana was born to her father, Joseph, and her mother, Marian Wojcik, on Nov. 17, 1946, in Michigan City.
Diana is survived by her children, Vicky (Mark) Burton, Mickey (Mary) Chambers, Timothy (Chris) Chambers and Tammy (Beau) Johnson; grandchildren, Jason Jirtle, Julie (Jeff) Roberts, Melissa Elder, Trisha (Kris) Block, Adam Burton, Tim Chambers, Jessie Johnson, Cody Johnson, Hannah Chambers and Ashley Johnson; great-grandchildren, Katie Roberts, Emma Roberts, Joseph Roberts, Justin Jirtle, Kaylee Jirtle, Isabella Valdez, Micah Ortiz, Stephen Elder and Paisley Johnson; and brothers-in-law, Wallace and Gary Chambers.
