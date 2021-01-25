Charles Robert Herald, 83, of Michigan City passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Hobart, Indiana.
He was born Aug. 8, 1937, in Birmingham, Alabama. After High school he joined the United States Air Force, serving his country from January 1955 to November 1957. After his military service he attended Western Michigan University where he graduated with Honors. On Feb. 3, 1968, he married Sandra Jo Stephens. Charles started his own accounting firm serving Northwest Indiana. Charles was a great husband, loving father and grandfather who loved, and served the Lord.
Commented