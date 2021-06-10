Theresa C. Wozniak, 86, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. in Aperion Care-Michigan City, Indiana.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Queen of All Saints Legacy Center. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
