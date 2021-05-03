Carmine Griffis passed away peacefully on April 29, 2021, at St. Vincent’s hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
A lifelong Hoosier, she was born on May 31, 1942, to Hubert Quentin Griffis and Frances Elnora Conner in Muncie, Indiana. She was a distinguished graduate from La Porte High School and went on to Indiana University where she graduated from the School of Dentistry in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene. She was president of her dental hygiene class and later president of faculty wives at the Indiana University School of Dentistry.
