Mildred (Millie) Sabones, 94, of Fort Wayne (previously La Porte) went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Millie was born on Dec. 12, 1926, in Michigan City, Indiana, and was the daughter of the late John and Lillian Nespo. Millie loved her family and friends dearly and also her Catholic faith. She was very proud of all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved watching sporting events and was an avid fan of White Sox baseball, Colts and Notre Dame football, and especially IU men’s basketball. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Commented