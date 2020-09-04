Leona Schultz, 94, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at 8:10 a.m. in Hamilton Communities, Inc., New Carlisle, Indiana.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation hours will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, and from 10 a.m. until time service Wednesday in Queen of All Saints Catholic Church.
