Ellis William Allen, age 71, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at home surrounded by family and friends. He was born on May 17, 1949, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Frances Virdell Worlds Gooden and William Allen.
Ellis was a retired electrical and computer engineer at Compugraphics in Chicago, Illinois, for 20 years. Ellis also served in the U.S. Army as an electrical engineer and air traffic controller. He also worked at the Hope Program and Michigan City community centers fixing computers. Ellis was a great conversationalist and always left you with a smile with his quick wit and clever jokes.
