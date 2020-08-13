Michael Houser, 65, of La Porte passed away peacefully at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in La Porte, Indiana.
He was born Aug. 5, 1955, in La Porte, Indiana, to Jerry and Evelyn (Harris) Houser.
Michael was trained as an EMT for La Porte County EMS. He then attended the police academy in Houston, Texas. Michael was a police officer in Houston, Texas, and Tampa, Florida, for 10 years. He enjoyed motorsports and riding his motorcycle. Michael also enjoyed driving cross country with a trucking business he had worked for. He later became a bus driver for La Porte County Schools. Michael loved spending time with his children.
Surviving are his three children, Kelly (Jon) Eash of Granger, Jared (Carli) Houser of Westfield and Todd (Erika) Houser of Pace, Florida; one sister, Kathy Crass of La Porte; nine grandchildren; and one loving dog, Tessa.
Preceding in death were his parents.
Cremation will take place. A private celebration of his life will be held. Burial will take place at Rolling Prairie Cemetery. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100, is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516 and/or Pitbull Rescue Central at www.pbrc.net.
