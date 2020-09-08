Ruth Helm Knudson of Michigan City, Indiana, died on Sept. 3, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1928, to Karl and Anna (Doermer) Helm of Chicago, Illinois.
She grew up in Brookfield, Illinois, and attended Northwestern University, earning a Bachelor of Music degree, and later working for the Gamble Hinged Music Company in Chicago. It was at Northwestern where she met her husband, Warren Knudson, who was also a student. Her mother urged Ruthie, “hang on to this one. He looks like he might be OK.” They married Nov. 1, 1952, in First Congregational Church of Brookfield.
