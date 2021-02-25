Lorraine D. Klosinski, 93, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at 8:50 p.m. in Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, and from 9:30-10 a.m. Wednesday at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church.
