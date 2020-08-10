David H. Sommers, 74, of Union Mills passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
He was born Oct. 31, 1945, to Clifford & Clara (DeMay) Sommers, graduated from South Central High School in 1964 and served proudly with the U.S. Army Reserves from 1965-71.
Dave’s career included 15 years with NIPSCO, then nearly 20 years with Tonn & Blank Construction where he retired in 2012. He attended St. John’s Lutheran Church, Wanatah, and was a loyal member of Laborers Local 81. Dave served for many years with Hanna Volunteer Fire Department, maintained an ongoing affair with the game of golf, and redeemed himself by never missing any of his grandkids’ sporting events, and enjoying every minute of it.
On Aug. 27, 1966, he married Linda Werner, who survives along with their children, Sherry (Jon) Gilmore of Union Mills, Brent (Teresa) Sommers of Union Mills, and Deanna (Kurt) Welsh of La Porte; grandchildren, Jacob and Jessica Gilmore, Hailey, Kayla and Sydney Sommers, and Derek and Makenna Welsh; step-grandchildren, Brandon, Brooke and Bradey Goodwin; and great-grandchildren, Avery, Evelyn, Kenny and Ivana. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sharon Bechinski, in 1988.
A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Wanatah Funeral Chapel. The funeral service will be held Thursday 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church with burial to follow at Hanna Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Dunes Hospice or St. John’s Lutheran Church.
