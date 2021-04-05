Sara Beth Rusboldt, 34, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 12:21 p.m. in Franciscan Health Michigan City, Indiana.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. Private family burial will be held at a later date at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana.
