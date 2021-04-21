Charlotte Grecco, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 19, 2021. She was born on Jan. 1, 1932, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Louis and Margaret (Nagy) Sabo, who preceded her in death.
Charlotte is survived by her children, Linda (John) Smith, Sharon (Daniel) Krachinski and Michael (Patricia) Hack; grandchildren, Lee (Reva) Schwanke, Kelley (Jordon) Speakman, Jarett (Katie) Hack, Cary (Jill) Krachinski and Sara (Caleb) Krachinski; nine great-grandchildren; pen pal and goddaughter, Andrea Will; special niece, Shirley Yagelski; several loving nieces and nephews; and beloved feline companion, Gracie. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Grecco; great-granddaughter, Danielle Krachinski; sisters, Julia Kudynowski, Caroline Pagels, Katherine and Emma Kovalcik; and brothers, William, George and Arthur Sabo.
