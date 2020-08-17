Cali Rose Kinsey, 7, of La Porte passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
Cali was born on June 20, 2013, in La Porte, Indiana, to Bobby Lagene Kinsey.
Surviving Cali are her father, Bobby Kinsey; stepmother, Rachel Rozinski; siblings, Chelsea, Skyler and “J Boy” Kinsey; grandmas, Teresa Kinsey, Roseabella Cochran and Nancy Kinney; Nonnie, Boots Mains; Paw Paw, Kenneth Cochran; Papa, William Rozinski; step-grandma, Missy; aunt, Brit Brat; step-aunt, Angel; and numerous friends.
She was preceded by her Grandma Lilly.
Cali loved cheeseburgers, movie night, pigs, unicorns, rainbows and the color pink. Most importantly, she loved her Daddy.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Sarah Samson officiating. Burial will follow at Patton Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Due to the recent Governor’s Order, anyone attending the visitation and/or service is required to wear a mask.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Bobby Kinsey, 2900 Monroe Street, La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
