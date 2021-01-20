Mel Jones, age 74, of Ft. Wayne, formerly of Michigan City, passed Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, from COVID-19. Arrangements at D.O. McComb & Sons-Lakeside, Ft. Wayne.
Colddeadhands said:
Great job Coach!!!! You will be missed.
Hal Higdon said:
Thanks for all you did for the community, Bob.
Commented