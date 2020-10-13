Agnes Rowena (Hardesty) Niswonger, 88, of Michigan City passed away with her loving family by her side on Oct. 11, 2020, at Rittenhouse Senior Living Center.
The family will hold a small private event at Root Funeral Home to celebrate Rowena’s life and to support each other in their time of grief. They hope to hold a larger gathering in the future when everyone can come together safely to remember all of those family members who have passed away over the years and to welcome the many new arrivals.
