Ester (Kelly) Braxton, 91, of Michigan City, Indiana, departed this life on Oct. 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held Oct. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. with visitation at 12 noon until time of service at Greater Powerhouse C.O.G.I.C. with Bishop Charles E. Dowdell to do Eulogy.
