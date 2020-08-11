Virginia Louise Lawson, 63, of Michigan City passed away peacefully at 8:47 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in her home.
She was born July 20, 1957, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Richard and Virginia (Matthews) Weaver.
Virginia was a seamstress for Filter Specialist for 20 plus years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Michigan City. Virginia enjoyed writing, crocheting and especially enjoyed playing cards with her grandchildren. She was a good-hearted wife, mother and grandmother, who was kind and always stayed positive.
On May 22, 1998, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Richard Wayne Lawson, who survives.
Also surviving are her mother, Virginia Weaver of Kensett, Arkansas; two children, John Streeting Jr. of La Porte and Virginia Mendez of Rolling Prairie; two brothers, Robert Weaver of Kanawha, IA and Richard Weaver of Eagle Grove, Iowa; three sisters, Kimberly Cox of Kensett, Arkansas, Mary Chapman of Ward, Arkansas and Melissa Passmore of Searcy, Arkansas; and four grandchildren, Domitila Mendez, Miguel Mendez Jr., Francisco Mendez and John Streeting.
Preceding in death were her father; and one sister, Cheryl McKinney.
A funeral celebrating her life will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100 with Pastor Terry McKinney officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, and from 11 a.m. until time of service Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Rolling Prairie Cemetery.
