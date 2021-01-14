Jerry Allen Baugh, Sr. died peacefully in his home on Jan. 4, 2021, in Mount Dora, Florida, at the age of 70.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara Baugh of Mount Dora, Florida; his mother, Ruth Baugh of La Porte, Indiana; his daughter, Theresa Hutson (Baugh) of La Porte, Indiana; his son, Jerry Baugh of Fish Lake, Indiana; and his stepson, John Nowinski, of Elkhart, Indiana; as well as seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his devoted service dog, Peekaboo. He is preceded in death by his father, Orville L. Baugh of Michigan City, Indiana.
